Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Swansea City as star man scores 9/10, three 8s but one 4

By Graham Smyth
Published 24th Nov 2024, 17:46 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 17:57 BST
Leeds United moved top of the Championship with a thrilling 4-3 success at Swansea City – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds knew that a win of any kind would send them top on goal difference but Swansea led twice and the Whites needed a Manor Solomon strike and Ben Cabango own goal to twice draw level. Solomon’s second goal of the game finally put Daniel Farke’s men ahead in the 73rd minute but the Swans looked to have rescued a point when Florian Bianchini pounced to net from a cross in the 90th minute. Yet incredibly Leeds hit back to net a winning goal barely one minute later through substitute Willy Gnonto as James completed a hat-trick of assists.

The win took Leeds above both second-placed Sunderland and third-placed Sheffield United on goal difference. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an incredible seven-goal thriller in South Wales.

6 - Let down by his defence's marking for the first goal but there are question marks over his positioning and reactions for the second. A couple of important bits of keeping in the latter stages.

1. Illan Meslier

6 - Let down by his defence's marking for the first goal but there are question marks over his positioning and reactions for the second. A couple of important bits of keeping in the latter stages.

7 - A lack of composure in the final moments of attacks now and again but he linked well with James to make Leeds dangerous down the right. Some nice football in the build up.

2. Jayden Bogle

7 - A lack of composure in the final moments of attacks now and again but he linked well with James to make Leeds dangerous down the right. Some nice football in the build up.

7 - Solid for the vast majority. The mistakes for the first two goals were not his. Won headers, was composed in possession. But allowed Bianchini to run off him for the third.

3. Joe Rodon

7 - Solid for the vast majority. The mistakes for the first two goals were not his. Won headers, was composed in possession. But allowed Bianchini to run off him for the third.

7 - A similar story to his partner. Did make a mess for the second goal but added some lovely passing. Played a part in two goals.

4. Pascal Struijk

7 - A similar story to his partner. Did make a mess for the second goal but added some lovely passing. Played a part in two goals.

7 - A nice assist for Solomon, lots of physical defending that kept Ronald quiet and stopped the dangerman in his tracks.

5. Sam Byram

7 - A nice assist for Solomon, lots of physical defending that kept Ronald quiet and stopped the dangerman in his tracks.

8 - Let his man go for the opener but after that was incredible. Won his one-v-one defensive duels, used the ball well and played a part in the winner.

6. Ao Tanaka

8 - Let his man go for the opener but after that was incredible. Won his one-v-one defensive duels, used the ball well and played a part in the winner.

