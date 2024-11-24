Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Swansea City as star man scores 9/10, three 8s but one 4

Leeds knew that a win of any kind would send them top on goal difference but Swansea led twice and the Whites needed a Manor Solomon strike and Ben Cabango own goal to twice draw level. Solomon’s second goal of the game finally put Daniel Farke’s men ahead in the 73rd minute but the Swans looked to have rescued a point when Florian Bianchini pounced to net from a cross in the 90th minute. Yet incredibly Leeds hit back to net a winning goal barely one minute later through substitute Willy Gnonto as James completed a hat-trick of assists.