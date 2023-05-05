Chris Sutton and Jeff Stelling both predict Leeds United will lose away at Manchester City this weekend. The Whites make the trip to the Etihad Stadium in poor form and are only above the drop zone on goal difference with four games left of the season to play.

Sam Allardyce has been brought in on a deal until the end of the season following Javi Gracia’s dismissal this week. The 68-year-old has a tough job on his hands if he is to keep the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sky Sports’ Super 6, Stelling thinks Leeds will fall short against Pep Guardiola’s side and lose 2-0. They won 3-1 at Elland Road earlier this season.

Sutton also believes the home side will win and he has predicted 3-0. He has said: “So, new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he is up there with any manager in the Premier League, along with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

“I guess we will find out on Saturday if Sam is right.

“City found it harder than I expected to break down West Ham on Wednesday, but eventually found a way through.

“I really can’t see the Leeds defence putting up the same kind of resistance, and this might be a game where City wrap the game up early before taking their foot off the gas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0 last time out but found it hard to break down the Hammers in the first-half. David Moyes had his side organised and well-drilled.