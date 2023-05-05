The centre-half limped out of last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth with what appeared to be a hip problem and although Allardyce has had no time to investigate the severity of the injury, he knows tomorrow will come too soon.

"I’ve only got Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra and Cooper injured," he said on Friday morning.

"The rest around that will be picking a team and a system today.

Leeds United's Scottish defender Liam Cooper is treated by medical staff (Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have no idea [if Cooper will play again this season]. There's no disrespect, but injuries, I haven't really focused on that. I was told he wouldn't be fit for this game."

Stuart Dallas has been out since Leeds hosted Manchester City in April 2022, fracturing his femur when challenging Jack Grealish at Elland Road. The Ulsterman has been rated an outside bet for the June internationals by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Tyler Adams' campaign came to a premature end with hamstring surgery in March. The midfielder, one of the side's best performers this season since a summer move from RB Leipzig, suffered an injury in training ahead of the March international break and subsequently went under the knife.

