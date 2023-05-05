'No disrespect' - Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce reveals treatment room latest ahead of Man City clash
Leeds United will be without captain Liam Cooper and a trio of others for Sam Allardyce's first game in charge against Manchester City.
The centre-half limped out of last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth with what appeared to be a hip problem and although Allardyce has had no time to investigate the severity of the injury, he knows tomorrow will come too soon.
"I’ve only got Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra and Cooper injured," he said on Friday morning.
"The rest around that will be picking a team and a system today.
"I have no idea [if Cooper will play again this season]. There's no disrespect, but injuries, I haven't really focused on that. I was told he wouldn't be fit for this game."
Stuart Dallas has been out since Leeds hosted Manchester City in April 2022, fracturing his femur when challenging Jack Grealish at Elland Road. The Ulsterman has been rated an outside bet for the June internationals by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.
Tyler Adams' campaign came to a premature end with hamstring surgery in March. The midfielder, one of the side's best performers this season since a summer move from RB Leipzig, suffered an injury in training ahead of the March international break and subsequently went under the knife.
And Luis Sinisterra, another summer 2022 signing, has been ruled out of the remainder of this campaign since undergoing an operation on his ankle. The winger was injured in a tackle during the 1-1 draw with Leicester, capping an injury-disrupted first season as a Leeds player.