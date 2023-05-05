The final few weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season are now upon us and this weekend sees a number of crucial matches at both ends of the table taking place.

Sam Allardyce has just four matches to secure Leeds United’s status as a top flight club for another season and starts off with the most daunting of tasks away to league leaders and defending champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

An injury to a former Manchester United star could be a crucial factor at the heart of a deal which would see a Leeds United star complete a permanent move away from Elland Road this year. Elsewhere, the Yorkshire club are said to have agreed a deal for a young starlet from north of the border. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, May 5:

Injury to former Man Utd man could have Leeds United transfer implication

Andreas Pereira’s serious ankle injury could open the door to Fulham sealing a permanent move for Leeds United’s Dan James, according to Football Insider. The former Manchester United star was stretchered off in the cottagers last match at home to Manchester City and the London club are now awaiting news on how long the Brazilian will be sidelined for.

The 27-year old will miss the remainder of the current season and, if he is set to be out even longer, that could apparently enhance the chances of Fulham seeking a permanent deal for James who has been on loan at Craven Cottage from Leeds this season. The winger is said to have done enough to impress Fulham while United are also said to be willing to negotiate a deal that would see the Welshman depart.

Leeds United ‘agree deal’ for Scottish starlet

Sticking with Football Insider who are also reporting that Leeds United have won the race to sign Scottish talent Josh McDonald from Hamilton Academical. A fee of £150,000 will be due to the Cinch Championship club for their youth academy product who was understood to have arrived in Yorkshire yesterday to seal the move.

