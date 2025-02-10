Joel Piroe has cemented himself as Leeds United's first-choice striker under Daniel Farke.

Joel Piroe believes he has taken his game to another level since joining Leeds United, who he hopes to be playing Premier League football for come August.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as Leeds’ first-choice striker this season, with long-time leading man Patrick Bamford out for long periods and Mateo Joseph struggling to impress in recent starting opportunities. A tally of 13 goals in 31 league games is already equal to last season’s total and will almost certainly be bettered.

Piroe has been consistent in front of goal all season but a purple patch has him on three goals in his last two league outings against Cardiff City and Coventry, while there has also been a notable improvement in his build-up play. Leeds are really starting to tick going forward and their Dutch striker is leading the way.

"First of all, the manager has full confidence in me, but I dare say that I can finish reasonably well,” a confident Piroe told Dutch outlet ad.nl of his Leeds form. “That's not bragging. I don't need a lot of chances right away. At home against Cardiff City we got a penalty. Before I shot, the fans were already cheering. Yes, luckily the ball went in.

"The playing style of Swansea City and now Leeds also suits me. That is assuming possession, playing on the attack. At Swansea City it was enjoyable. But at Leeds United I really got better. In strength, speed, intensity. Everything has been taken to a higher level."

Piroe has had his fair share of critics in LS11 despite enjoying an 18-month spell in which the goals have flowed, with questions regarding his overall involvement in the game. But Leeds signed one of the Championship’s most prolific goalscorers to do exactly that and Farke’s trust is being rewarded.

With Bamford injured and 21-year-old Joseph still so raw, there is now little debate among fans as to who should be starting at No.9 for Leeds, with Piroe likely taking the responsibility from now until May. The pressure is there every week for him to score but fortunately, that is proving no issue for the experienced goalscorer.

"I'm completely at home at Leeds United," Piroe explained. "This is a really big club. You can feel it when you walk around here. Everything. The atmosphere in the city, the fans and the history of the club.

“Man, around those matches, the people here go wild. The experience is very intense. In the stadium you're in a hurricane of sound. It's very special to experience that."

Piroe was of interest to several Premier League clubs during his time at Swansea but saw Leeds as the ideal next step, with the aim of cementing himself within a promotion-winning team rather than going fresh into a relegation fight. Last season’s play-off final defeat to Southampton put his top-flight dreams on hold for a year but there is growing optimism the Whites can get it done this time round.

“Yes, it's such a big competition,” Piroe added of his Premier League ambitions. “It's not normal. It would be an adventure for me too. A step up. Then I would have to prove that I can compete at that level. It seems really great to me."