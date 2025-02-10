Leeds United change amid Sheffield United boost in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points with fresh Burnley, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom verdicts

Leeds United’s advantage at the top of the Championship table has been slashed, leading to a Whites change in Opta’s new predicted final table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites pulled five points clear at the top of the Championship table with Wednesday evening’s 2-0 victory at Coventry City but having played a game more than key rivals Sheffield United who fell five points adrift in third. After Leeds lost to Millwall in the FA Cup, Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth offered the Blades the chance to move back into second place and just two points behind the Whites.

Despite boss Chris Wilder slamming their performance, the Steel City side did just that, a 2-1 victory leaving them two points behind Leeds in second with 15 games left. Burnley dropped back to third by virtue of being in FA Cup action and Scott Parker’s Clarets now sit three points behind Sheffield United and five points behind Leeds on the same amount of games played.

Saturday’s league action also saw a missed opportunity for fourth-placed Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Watford, a result which leaves the Black Cats two points behind Burnley, five behind the Blades and seven adrift of Farke’s table-topping Whites.

After the weekend’s fresh twists, stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points and here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 42 (42.15).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 42 (42.15). Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 45.

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Predicted points: 45.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 45. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Predicted points: 49.

4. 21st: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Warren Little

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Hull City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: George Wood

