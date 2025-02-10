Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has reportedly departed non-league Farsley Celtic less than a month on from his appointment.

The 59-year-old has left the Celts despite taking charge at The Citadel just last month. Farsley have not been able to play fixtures at their home ground this season due to delays in the laying of an artificial surface, whilst players openly criticised club ownership earlier this season due to the late payment of wages.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Redfearn left his post prior to Farsley's 6-1 defeat by Needham Market over the weekend. The ex-Elland Road man's departure is yet to be officially announced by the non-league club who are without a win in eight games, since a 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Curzon Ashton.

Last month, Celts chairman Paul Barthorpe said of Redfearn's appointment: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Neil to the club, a manager of his reputation, standing in the game and his obvious qualities will help us achieve what we want to achieve."

However, Redfearn's exit after such a short period of time suggests there are still issues at The Citadel. Earlier this season, Farsley supporters announced plans to boycott ‘home’ games played at Buxton.

The National League North club are 22nd in the table with 15 league fixtures remaining this season.