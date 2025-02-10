Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Tuesday night’s Championship clash at Watford.

Leeds United will welcome back a pair of key stars for the trip to Watford but have lost a defender to another surgery.

Max Wober also missed the cup tie and the knee injury that has disrupted his season so significantly now requires an operation.

"Daniel James and Joe Rodon are back in training since yesterday, they will be available," said boss Daniel Farke.

"It was a bit precautionary leaving them out. If nothing major happens they're definitely back available. Bad news sadly with Max Wober, this ongoing knee problem.

“He will need another surgery, we'll do this as quick as possible and he'll be out until the next international break. During this week he'll have the surgery and he's out for about six weeks, so the end of March."

Leeds have been without Patrick Bamford since he last appeared as a substitute on New Year's Day against Blackburn Rovers and he is yet to return to team training.

The striker's hamstring problem is the latest in a line of niggles and injuries that have plagued him for the past two and a half seasons.

He missed the promotion run-in last season with a knee complaint that eventually required surgery and hampered his preparations for the current campaign, in which he is yet to start a league game or score a goal.

Farke anticipated a return to training for Bamford this week after the Millwall game, but the Whites' trip to Watford has further delayed the centre forward's involvement with his team-mates at Thorp Arch.

"Not yet because tomorrow the game we're focused on it," said Farke. "It depends how the next days will develop. He's not back yet and will not return before this Watford game, we'll see how it develops in the next days."