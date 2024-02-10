Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna insists he is paying no attention to the speculation linking him to the Crystal Palace job. McKenna has been made the odds-on favourite to replace Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park and that's enough for some Ipswich fans to fear the club could be about to lose its manager.

McKenna has been at Portman Road for a little over two years and he has certainly found success in the role. In his first full season in the job, he led the Suffolk side to League One promotion and, as things stand, Ipswich are fourth in the Championship and very much in the race to win a place in the Premier League next season.

It's not exactly a surprise to see McKenna being linked with top flight jobs then, given the job he has done, but the Tractor Boys boss has stressed he is focused on nothing but this weekend's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

"Look my full focus, full commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we're having and the next game ahead," he said, as per the East Anglian Daily Times. "That's where all of my energy is and all my commitment is.

"I don't pay any attention to it, to be honest. It's not the first time in the last couple of years. If you're doing well there are going to be links. Football can work the other way pretty quickly as well. I just focus on the day-to-day work here. As I've said, I'm very proud and honoured to manage this football club, am enjoying doing so and will continue to do the best I can."