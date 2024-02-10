Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United take on Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as they look to extend their winning run in the Championship to six games. Should results go their way elsewhere, a victory would be enough to carry the Whites into the top two once more with 15 games to go in the season.

The Whites are perfectly poised for a push for promotion back to the Premier League then, and Daniel Farke will be demanding a performance against the Millers to set the tone. Ahead of that clash, the Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up some of the biggest stories out there.

Rodon complication

Leeds United's hopes of signing Joe Rodon permanently look set to hinge on whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League. Rodon has been one of Leeds' most impressive performers this season, with his consistent showings at centre-back earning him plenty of plaudits.

But the deal Leeds struck to loan him from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season did not include the option to purchase him and, according to Football Insider, the Whites are expected to face competition to land the Wales international from Premier League outfits. It is claimed Leeds would be at the front of the queue, but only if they reclaim their spot at English football's top table.

Rodon has made 30 appearances for the Whites this season in all competitions and he promises to be a key man as Leeds continue their push for automatic promotion.

Sinisterra 'first of many'

Leeds United fans could be about to get used to seeing those currently away from Elland Road on loan seal permanent moves. Luis Sinisterra did exactly that on Friday afternoon, completing his move to Bournemouth, where he has been on loan since August, for a fee in the region of £20m.

