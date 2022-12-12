Decision time could be looming for Leeds United transfer target Cody Gakpo after his World Cup campaign came to an end with Holland’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina. The PSV Eindhoven striker has been in stunning form during the first-half of the season after scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in just 24 appearances in all competitions for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

Gakpo took that form into the World Cup and netted three goals in five appearances as the Dutch made their way to the last eight before seeing their run ended by a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. But he had already given an indication of what lies ahead as speculation over a move away from the Eredivisie outfit, with the likes of Leeds, Manchester United and Real Madrid all said to be interested in securing his services.

Speaking ahead of his side’s quarter-final defeat, he said: “I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions then I can think about that.

“I’m just trying to keep focused and the other players don’t really talk about those things which also helps me in this situation. We came here with a goal which is to try to become world champion. We believe in that and we’re going to fight and improve every day. We’re growing in the tournament, improving every game and this was another step higher.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has added his backing to Gakpo’s ability to make a step into the Premier League or La Liga and believes there is ‘definitely’ more to come from the forward.

