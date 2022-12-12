Sociedad sit third in La Liga and boss Imanol Alguacil's side took in a friendly at home to fellow Spanish top tier side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday which ended in a 1-1 draw. Norwegian international striker Alexander Sorloth fired Sociedad into an eighth-minute lead but La Liga's ninth-placed side Vallecano equalised 19 minutes later through Randy Nteka.

The goal arrived after a mistake from Sociedad keeper Andoni Zubiaurre who fumbled a shot which allowed Nteka to level. Sociedad then had a host of chances to regain the lead but the contest ended in a 1-1 draw. Manchester City legend David Silva is now in his third season with Sociedad and the 36-year-old playmaker was introduced at the half-time break.

Silva suffered an injury to his right quadricep in October's La Liga clash against Real Valladolid but the former World Cup and dual Euros winner returned to start the 2-1 victory at Sevilla the following month. The Spaniard has amassed 15 outings this season, 12 in La Liga and three in the Europa League. The playmaker's one goal and one assist so far this term both game against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Silva made 436 appearances for City between 2010 and 2020, during which he helped the club to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups and two Community Shields. The attacking midfielder earned 125 caps for Spain and netted 35 times.