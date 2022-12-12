Willy Gnonto makes Leeds United vow and expresses delight following new personal Whites 'first'

Nineteen-year-old Italian international forward Gnonto is now three months into life as a Leeds player following his switch from FC Zurich on September's transfer deadline day. The attacker has already savoured two Premier League outings plus a first Whites assist and the teen got his first experience of being away with Leeds as a squad upon last week's training camp in Spain.

The young Italian loved it and says both he and the squad are determined to unearth improvement over the next two weeks before the competitive return against Manchester City. Jesse Marsch's Whites will take in two home friendlies against Friday's visitors Real Sociedad and next Wednesday's opponents AS Monaco before their Premier League comeback. The Whites will then face their first competitive game back after the six-and-a-half week break for the World Cup with the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28.

"We have two to three weeks until the first game so we are just trying to improve a lot," said Gnonto to LUTV. "We know that we have a lot to work hard on and we are just trying to do it and be ready for the first game."

WHITES FIRST: For Leeds United's 19-year-old Italian international forward Willy Gnonto. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Asked about his experience of the training camp in Spain, Gnonto beamed: "It was really hard and really funny also I can say. It was my first time with the team so I am just very happy. I think we worked really hard and we tried to improve."

Leeds spent just short of a week in Spain and concluded their training camp with a 2-1 victory against Thursday night's hosts Elche in a friendly which also doubled up as the 2022 Festa d'Elx Trophy match. Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Benfica feature among the former winners and goals from Joe Gelhardt and a late stunner from Mateusz Klich gave Marsch's side a 2-1 triumph.

