Manchester City handed huge boost for Leeds United clash after shock turn of events

Defending champions and title-favourites City had a staggering 16 players representing the club in Qatar and ten of them made it through to the quarter-finals. The next stage of the competition was then particularly key as to when players would return home given the presence of a third-place play-off match in addition to the final.

The third-place play-off match will take place the day before the World Cup final on Saturday, December 17 which is just 11 days before Leeds and City's Premier League return at Elland Road on the evening of Wednesday, December 28. But ten of the 11 City players that were left in the competition are now heading home following defeats for Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal and England the quarter-finals.

The rapid run of City exits began on Friday afternoon when a Brazil side for whom City keeper Ederson was on the bench suffered a shock exit to Croatia who progressed on penalties after a 1-1 draw. In the evening's second quarter-final, a Netherlands side featuring Nathan Ake were also beaten on spot kicks by Argentina after a 2-2 draw.

LAST-MAN STANDING: Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez with Argentina. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were then all part of the Portugal squad whose World Cup is over following Saturday afternoon's 1-0 surprise loss to Morocco. City also had five players in the England camp in Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. They all flew home on Sunday afternoon following Saturday night's 2-1 defeat to France.

Three other City players were knocked out in the round of 16 in Aymeric Laporte and Rodri with Spain plus Manuel Akanji with Switzerland whilst Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) and Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) failed to get out of the group stages. City now have just one player left at the World Cup in 22-year-old forward Julian Alvarez who is through to the semi-finals with Argentina.

