Hull City v Leeds United injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

The latest team news ahead of Leeds United’s visit to Championship rivals Hull City on Wednesday night.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United will look to hand a further boost to their promotion push when they make the short trip to Hull City this evening. The Whites could move into the play-off places for the first time this season if they can claim a win over Liam Rosenior’s men and results elsewhere go their way. With a hectic schedule lying in wait, Farke gave a hint of his thoughts on squad rotation after they battled to an impressive win at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “We have lots of quality players who are pushing (to start). I’m not too concerned about the quick turnaround. Yes, we have a busy week. I’m not afraid of rotating too much. I’m always thinking about positions. We won’t change all 11 players.”

With just hours to go until kick-off, the YEP takes a look at the latest team news for both sides.

The Tigers midfielder is yet to appear this season after suffering a serious injury in pre-season.

2. OUT: Greg Docherty (Hull City)

The Tigers midfielder is yet to appear this season after suffering a serious injury in pre-season. Photo: Getty Images

A thigh injury means Sinik’s comeback will have to wait to make his return.

3. OUT: Dogukan Sinik

A thigh injury means Sinik’s comeback will have to wait to make his return. Photo: Barrington Coombs

The talented midfielder is in contention to return from a thigh injury but manager Liam Rosenior is acting with caution before making a final decision.

4. DOUBT: Ozan Tufan

The talented midfielder is in contention to return from a thigh injury but manager Liam Rosenior is acting with caution before making a final decision. Photo: George Wood

