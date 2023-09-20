Hull City v Leeds United injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United will look to hand a further boost to their promotion push when they make the short trip to Hull City this evening. The Whites could move into the play-off places for the first time this season if they can claim a win over Liam Rosenior’s men and results elsewhere go their way. With a hectic schedule lying in wait, Farke gave a hint of his thoughts on squad rotation after they battled to an impressive win at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.