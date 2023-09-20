Hull City v Leeds United injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts
The latest team news ahead of Leeds United’s visit to Championship rivals Hull City on Wednesday night.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds United will look to hand a further boost to their promotion push when they make the short trip to Hull City this evening. The Whites could move into the play-off places for the first time this season if they can claim a win over Liam Rosenior’s men and results elsewhere go their way. With a hectic schedule lying in wait, Farke gave a hint of his thoughts on squad rotation after they battled to an impressive win at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “We have lots of quality players who are pushing (to start). I’m not too concerned about the quick turnaround. Yes, we have a busy week. I’m not afraid of rotating too much. I’m always thinking about positions. We won’t change all 11 players.”
With just hours to go until kick-off, the YEP takes a look at the latest team news for both sides.