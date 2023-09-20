Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will look to build on their impressive victory over Millwall when they head east across the M62 to take on an in-form Hull City side at the MKM Stadium. The Whites currently find themselves 12th in the Championship table after six games but they produced their best performance of the season so far with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at The Den.

Meanwhile, their opponents Hull City also enter the game high on confidence and the Tigers currently find themselves sixth in the Championship table. Liam Rosenior’s men have enjoyed a strong start to the season and they are currently on a five game unbeaten streak in the league.

This is the first midweek Championship clash of the season, as the fixture list starts to gear up and both teams will be hoping to build further momentum in the race for promotion. But when is Leeds United vs Hull City and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s everything you need to know.

Hull City v Leeds United kick-off time

Leeds United will take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday 20 September. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm. The two sides are meeting in the league for the first time since February 2020 when Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory on their travels. Hull City are aiming to beat Leeds United in the league for the first time since December 2018 when they came away with a 2-0 win at Elland Road.

Is Hull City v Leeds United on TV? What channel is Hull v Leeds on?

Sky Sports have selected Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesborough and Norwich City vs Leicester City as their dedicated live matches. However, Sky subscribers can follow all the action from Leeds vs Hull City via the red button service.

