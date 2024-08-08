Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second Leeds United target now looks set to join one of their main promotion rivals.

Leeds United now look set to miss out on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with reports suggesting he has reached a ‘full agreement’ to join Sheffield United.

Rak-Sakyi has been on the radar of several Championship clubs after it became clear he would leave Crystal Palace this summer. Premier League outfit Southampton were even in talks over a permanent move but Palace’s desire to keep the winger on their books in the long-term saw approaches quickly knocked back.

Leeds were among Rak-Sakyi’s many admirers and were believed to have held talks over a potential loan deal, but they look set to miss out and a move to Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United is thought to be close. Football Insider claims a full agreement has been reached between player and club, with a season-long loan now expected to go through.

A decision on Rak-Sakyi’s future was expected this week with talks intensifying between Palace and potential suitors, with front-runners beginning to emerge as offers started to arrive. Sheffield United, Leeds, Hull City, QPR and Watford were among the group thought to be interested but it was the former who actually put an offer on the table.

Palace are thought to want a considerable loan fee for Rak-Sakyi and Sheffield United have even reportedly offered to increase the 21-year-old’s current wages in a bid to win the race. That move looks to have proven successful and the winger looks set to become the latest Premier League loan arrival at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have confirmed two loan additions just this week, with another Leeds target Alfie Gilchrist arriving from Chelsea for the season while Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has also made the temporary move to South Yorkshire. An ongoing takeover process at Bramall Lane has made business harder to do but Chris Wilder is rebuilding a strong promotion-chasing squad, having seen more than a dozen first-team options moved on.

The extent of Leeds’ interest remains unknown but those in charge at Elland Road look to have turned focus onto a more permanent option, with interest in Jonathan Rowe and reports of a £7million bid. It is unclear whether that bid has been submitted, or how Norwich City might respond to it, but Daniel Farke is keen on the 21-year-old as he eyes a replacement for the West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville.

A regular consideration for Leeds when exploring loan options is the demand for assurances over game time, with Farke seemingly unwilling to offer such promises and loyal to those currently in post. Despite Summerville’s exit, he remains well-stocked out wide and to guarantee starts for Rak-Sakyi would essentially demote one of Wilfried Gnonto or Dan James to back-up.

Leeds are in no particular rush to get a new winger in before the season starts at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, with the aforementioned pair plus Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson all currently fit and able to play out wide. There are still three weeks of the transfer window remaining to get any outstanding business done.