A young star has left one of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals to sign for a Premier League side in a £15m deal.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield United have lost the services of a young star in a £15m switch to a Premier League side.

Danish youth international forward William Osula made 21 appearances in last season’s top-flight campaign as the Blades were relegated to the Championship but the striker is heading back to the top tier having signed for Newcastle United.

Capped five times for Denmark’s under-21s, Osula has sealed the switch to the Magpies for a reported £10m plus £5m in add-ons and departs the Blades just two days before the start of the new Championship campaign.

Speaking to Newcastle United’s official website, Osula said: “I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United. It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came. It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

Boss Eddie Howe added: "William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United. We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career. I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."

Osula joined Sheffield United’s Academy back in 2018 and the striker who can also play as a winger departs having made 31 appearances for the club for whom he has scored three times.