Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United leapfrogged Leeds United into top-spot but it came at a cost.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will be without joint-top goalscorer Gustavo Hamer for the next two games after he picked up a 10th yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Swansea City.

The Blades leapfrogged Leeds United to go top of the Championship thanks to their earlier kick-off, with Daniel Farke’s side hosting Norwich City this evening. After going 1-0 down inside seven minutes, second-half goals from Rhian Brewster and Harrison Burrows ensured Swansea were punished after going down to 10 men shortly after half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an important victory came at a cost for Sheffield United, with Hamer one of seven bookings between both sides on a feisty night. The Dutchman attempted to thwart a Swansea break on 42 minutes but his challenge was rash and undoubtedly worthy of the yellow card.

Hamer had been walking the suspension tightrope since the end of December but will now miss Sheffield United’s next two games. Chris Wilder’s side host Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday evening before a trip to Derby County next week, with their six-goal talisman back and available to face Portsmouth on February 8.

More importantly for Leeds, Hamer’s two-game ban coming now means he will be available for the visit of Farke’s side to Bramall Lane on February 24, barring injury. As that Yorkshire derby ticked closer, so did the possibility of his suspension covering it and had the midfielder picked up his 10th booking in four game’s time, he would have been suspended when the Whites headed south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hamer’s absence will still be a huge blow for Sheffield United, it comes as a good time with recent arrival Ben Brereton Diaz able to cover on the left-wing. The Chilean international’s six-month loan from Southampton was confirmed last week and he will soon be joined in South Yorkshire by Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old underwent medical tests on Tuesday ahead of a £10million permanent switch, having impressed with nine goals in 22 Championship games for Stoke City during the first half of the campaign. He is expected to be available for Friday’s game against Hull.

“I think there’s been some bits and pieces happening back home so I’ll get my phone back on,” Wilder told the Star of that impending deal. “I think we’re pretty close to the one that’s been talked about and hopefully come 12pm on Thursday we’ll be down the line with maybe one or two to aid the group.

“I think you’ve seen tonight, if we want to be in and around it, we have to be stronger. The competition has to be better, the options have to be better. Absolutely no criticism whatsoever, it’s been a difficult period with some big injuries but there are some boys there who need to come out of the team, have a rest and go again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds now sit two points behind Sheffield United, although top spot could be theirs again with victory over Norwich this evening. Sunderland beat Derby county 1-0 on Tuesday to go third, with Burnley able to reclaim that particular spot if they take a point or three from Plymouth Argyle.