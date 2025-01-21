Leeds United vs Norwich City injury and team news with 11 out and 3 doubts

Leeds United welcome Norwich City to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Leeds United return to action on Wednesday with Norwich City the midweek visitors to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side returned to the top of the Championship following Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.

The quick turnaround is helped slightly by Leeds being at home on both occasions, and there is hope they can extend an incredible run that has seen them take 31 points from a possible 33 in LS11. But it also means those with slight fitness complaints from the weekend face the prospect of missing out midweek.

Fortunately for Leeds, they can boast a strong bill of health overall but the same cannot be said for Norwich, whose substitutes bench at Sheffield United on Saturday had just two league appearances between them this season. Late calls will be made on both ends and ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from either side.

Picked up a knee injury during Norwich's FA Cup defeat to Brighton earlier this month. Missed Saturday's meeting with Sheffield United and also expected to miss out on Wednesday evening.

Jose Cordoba - out

Picked up a knee injury during Norwich's FA Cup defeat to Brighton earlier this month. Missed Saturday's meeting with Sheffield United and also expected to miss out on Wednesday evening.

Suffered an injury against Brighton as well, with further scans revealing a hamstring strain will keep the midfielder out for almost a month.

Marcelino Nunez - out

Suffered an injury against Brighton as well, with further scans revealing a hamstring strain will keep the midfielder out for almost a month.

Been sidelined since the end of November with a hamstring injury. Underwent surgery recently. Second such injury of the campaign, having had a similar issue in September.

Liam Gibbs - out

Been sidelined since the end of November with a hamstring injury. Underwent surgery recently. Second such injury of the campaign, having had a similar issue in September.

The 26-year-old hasn't played since before Christmas, having suffered a fresh injury.

Jacob Lungi Sorensen - out

The 26-year-old hasn't played since before Christmas, having suffered a fresh injury.

Expected to miss the rest of this month after suffering an ankle ligament injury against Luton Town on New Year's Day. Made his loan move from Sheffield United permanent recently but yet to play as an official Norwich player.

Anis Ben Slimane - out

Expected to miss the rest of this month after suffering an ankle ligament injury against Luton Town on New Year's Day. Made his loan move from Sheffield United permanent recently but yet to play as an official Norwich player.

Suffered a serious knee injury back in November but expected to be back involved soon. The teenager said on December 28 he hopes it will be 'one or two weeks more' before he kicks a ball again, so a return on Wednesday not expected.

Gabriel Forsyth - out

Suffered a serious knee injury back in November but expected to be back involved soon. The teenager said on December 28 he hopes it will be 'one or two weeks more' before he kicks a ball again, so a return on Wednesday not expected.

