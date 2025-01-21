The quick turnaround is helped slightly by Leeds being at home on both occasions, and there is hope they can extend an incredible run that has seen them take 31 points from a possible 33 in LS11. But it also means those with slight fitness complaints from the weekend face the prospect of missing out midweek .

Fortunately for Leeds, they can boast a strong bill of health overall but the same cannot be said for Norwich, whose substitutes bench at Sheffield United on Saturday had just two league appearances between them this season. Late calls will be made on both ends and ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from either side.