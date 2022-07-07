‘Honestly’ - Leeds United fans go wild amid Luis Sinisterra transfer

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of winger Luis Sinisterra, and fans are delighted.

The Whites have enjoyed a busy summer so far, and they have now confirmed their sixth signing, with Sinisterra joining from Feyenoord ona club-record fee.

Leeds will pay an initial £21.5million to secure the winger, who played a key part in the Dutch club’s impressive season of last.

Feyenoord reached the final of the Conference League, and Sinisterra managed as many as 23 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

The winger will now join Leeds, with the Whites getting out in front of the possible exit of Raphinha this summer.

Sinisterra is the club’s second signing in as many days, with Tyler Adams putting pen-to-paper on Wednesday.

Here we round up the best of the reactions from Leeds fans on social media to the Sinisterra deal.

Robbie_T7 - “What a signing this is….. honestly.”

@Olysam - “Great great signing just don’t sell Harrison.”

@CourtneySpake5 - “So happy with this summer window Welcome to Leeds @Sinisterra2.”

@AaronBates51 - “Jesse’s been playing football manager over the summer, some signing.”

@Onebus81 - “What a player! The best young player of the last Conference League. Welcome to Leeds, Luis! Can’t wait for the season to start.”

@Pete1977 - “Awesome signing, we have certainly learnt our lesson with not signing anyone last preseason, no messing about this time around.”

@BradPerry26 - “ANNOUNCE THE LEAGUE.”

Speaking about the move to LUFC, Sinisterra has said: “I am very happy to be here in this beautiful club, I am enjoying this time.

“I know it’s a historic club with beautiful fans. I heard a lot of things about the stadium and atmosphere, it’s amazing so I can’t wait to feel that in person.

“It was my dream when I was a child [to play in the Premier League], right now I am close to making that.”

He added: “Of course I will work to bring this quality to Leeds,” Sinisterra stated.

“This is my feeling, that I want to do the same or even more for this team and for the fans.