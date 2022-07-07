Fee and contract as Leeds United land international winger as sixth signing of the summer

The 23-year-old joins the Whites for a fee in the region of 25m euros with add-ons and the winger has penned a five-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

The transfer is subject to international clearance and a work permit as Sinisterra follows the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca so far this summer.

Leeds have been keen to add another option out wide given the interest in star winger Raphinha.

DEAL: New Leeds United signing Luis Sinisterra with director of football Victor Orta, left, and chief executive Angus Kinnear. Picture by LUFC.

Chelsea came to terms with Leeds on a £60m transfer for Raphinha, which would be paid up front, but the player is yet to agree to that move and appears to be holding out for a move to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants have not proved to Leeds that they can match Chelsea’s offer or pay the fee in one go.