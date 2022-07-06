At the tender age of 23, new Leeds United man Tyler Adams has already captained his country on seven occasions.

The 30-cap US international joins up with head coach Jesse Marsch for a third time since beginning his career under the wing of the Leeds boss at New York Red Bulls several years ago.

Adams’ start at Red Bull’s US branch is evident; his footballing vocabulary is littered with phrases and terms which are still finding their place in mainstream English football.

Tyler Adams signs for Leeds United on July 6, 2022 (Image: Leeds United)

"I've just heard these words repetitively for the past 10 years of my career, coming through the Red Bull Academy,” he told the YEP.

"When Jesse became the first team coach, he tried to implement all the styles of play throughout the academy as well. So I've been hearing that for a long time and it's all by instinct.”

Adams has no qualms about filling the considerable boots left behind by Kalvin Phillips, promising the same tenacity out of possession as the recently departed and much-loved England international.

"Sometimes I lose the ball and I don't even hesitate, I just go into quick gear, to counter-press and win the ball back.

"Whether I win the ball or not. It's like, that's, just how we play. It's kind of built into how I play now.”

Adams has developed a reputation as a water-carrier of sorts for his club sides and whilst representing the United States.

He freely admits he doesn’t score too many goals, but admits it is an area of his game that he is working on.

"One of the areas that I want to improve on is in that final third, how can I find that final pass and help get the ball to some of the guys that can score in good positions, so I need to continue to work on that.

"Defensively, I know it's always been my strength and winning balls,” he said.

Along with his brief stint captaining the US side, Adams has worked under several influential coaches within the Red Bull satellite.

During his conversation with the YEP, he lists Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann and Jesse Marsch to have positively influenced the way in which he reads the game.

"Fortunately for me, I had three great years after Ralf [Rangnick] with Julian Nagelsmann.

“I've also had the ability to change my style of play and play in a more possession-based game and [possession]-dominant football so between those two styles, I've now found almost a happy medium of I know when I need to counter-press and I have a good chance of winning the ball.”

Adams is frank and honest in admitting his ‘close’ group of family and friends will be the first to let him know whether he has had a bad game or not, and challenges himself to avoid receiving such text messages after games.

The pressure of being an international footballer does not appear to faze the confident 23-year-old who already boasts vast experience in one of Europe’s top divisions and the Champions League.

"Being the captain of the national team and having those opportunities to lead a group you learn that when you lead older guys and help lead younger guys that are fresh in the door, you have to talk to people different ways, [and] create relationships with different types of people.”

"Naturally, I've been a leader with whatever team I played for. So you know, burdening that responsibility has never been a problem for me personally.

"It's a role that I like,” he adds.