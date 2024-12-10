Another of Leeds United’s Championship rivals will now be looking for a new manager.

Millwall have confirmed Neil Harris will leave his role as head coach at the end of this week after a massive Championship double-header against two of Leeds United’s promotion rivals.

Harris returned to the Den for a second stint in charge in February, guiding Millwall away from relegation trouble come May before turning them into early play-off contenders this season. The Lions enjoyed an excellent period of form to place them in the top six but a four-game winless run now leaves them 11th, following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

Millwall host league leaders Sheffield United on Wednesday evening before a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday. Harris will remain in charge for both fixtures and Leeds might hope his spell can end on a high by taking points off at least one of their promotion rivals.

Millwall Chairman James Berylson said: “I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the Club and we will be forever grateful to him for that. After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision. I join everybody associated with Millwall by wishing Neil the very best.

“He will always be welcome back to The Den as a friend, colleague, and Lion. As we look forward, the appointment of our next head coach will align with the clear strategy and vision I have previously laid out for the future of Millwall Football Club, both on and off the pitch.”

The club also confirmed they will announce plans for an interim head coach following Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough. And Harris also penned a letter to the London club following news of his impending exit.

He said: “This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be. Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.

“We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things. We have the most passionate fans in the country, and your support has meant the world to me. We are often misunderstood, but the uniqueness of Millwall is also what makes us so special. I wish all of my friends at Millwall Football Club the best for the rest of the season and I will see you soon.”

Millwall were on a six-game unbeaten run at home before that defeat against Coventry, a period in which they beat both Leeds and Burnley 1-0 within four days of each other. Harris’ side have proven a difficult task for visiting outfits and others in the promotion picture will hope that is true for Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder’s side climbed above Leeds into first following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at West Brom, but the Whites could go top again if they take a point or three against Middlesbrough this evening. Michael Carrick’s side will then host Millwall in the final game for Harris.