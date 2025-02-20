Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has reportedly been shortlisted by a recruitment agency tasked with finding a new, permanent Everton CEO.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees are embarking on a fresh chapter in their history following completion of the new, state-of-the-art Bramley-Moore Dock stadium on the River Mersey waterfront, which played host to its first fixture - a match between Everton and Wigan Athletic's U18s - earlier this week.

Everton were recently taken over by the Friedkin Group, an American firm with experience in European sport, and are understood to be targeting a new chief executive to usher in what is a fresh start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Denise Barrett-Baxendale's exit two summers ago, Everton appointed long-serving club employee Colin Chong to the chief exec role, in a temporary capacity, whilst the Toffees battled financial instability and the sporting ramifications of an eight-point deduction.

Kinnear, meanwhile, has been at Leeds for almost eight years and has prior experience with Arsenal and West Ham United. With the former, he was commercial director at the time the Gunners moved to the Emirates Stadium. He is the only remaining high-ranking figure from previous chairman Andrea Radrizzani's regime to retain a seat on the Elland Road board of directors.

According to The Telegraph, recruitment agency Nolan Partners have been enlisted in the search for a new CEO, owing to their expertise in nominating and placing qualified individuals into high-level positions, particularly sports executives.

It is not suggested an official approach has been made for Kinnear at this stage, while a United spokesperson has told the YEP all efforts are being directed towards the club's push for promotion.

Leeds are on course to achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign and are currently top of the Championship table with 13 games of the season remaining.