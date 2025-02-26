Leeds United took a huge step towards Championship promotion on Monday but nothing is certain yet.

Josuha Guilavogui insists the ‘mission isn’t over’ as he attempts to keep Leeds United focused on the future following Monday’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United.

The 34-year-old watched on from the substitutes bench as his side came from 1-0 down to take all three points from a direct promotion rival once again. Leeds looked set for a first league defeat in 16 as the 70-minute mark passed but goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe - the latter pair coming in the dying minutes - secured another massive three points.

Leeds extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with that Bramall Lane triumph, while third-placed Burnley are now seven points short. Consecutive wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United have outsiders talking about promotion as if it is already secured, but the experienced Guilavogui knows that is not the case.

Guilavogui’s promotion message

In a typically uplifting post-match social media post, the Frenchman uploaded several pictures of him celebrating with the likes of Firpo and Ethan Ampadu, as well as the scenes following Tanaka’s late winner. And alongside those snaps, he wrote: “The journey is amazing, let’s enjoy it all together / but the mission isn’t over yet! See you on Saturday at Elland Road! MOT”.

Leeds welcome play-off hopefuls West Brom to Elland Road on Saturday for their latest Championship challenge, with just 12 games left to decide their fate. Tony Mowbray’s Baggies are the last team currently in the top-six Farke’s side have to face, with Middlesbrough and Bristol City the only remaining top-half opponents.

While Guilavogui’s on-pitch influence has been minimal - his 13 league appearances have totalled just 58 minutes - the October free agent arrival has been an excellent addition to the dressing room. His experience has undoubtedly helped the younger or newer squad members, while celebratory scenes with Farke following Pascal Struijk’s winner against Sunderland are evidence of his relationship with the boss.

Farke sentiment echoed

In many ways, Guilavogui is like a manager within the playing squad and his level-headed, one-game-at-a-time approach mirrors that of his actual boss. Farke was unable to partake in the Bramall Lane chaos due to a touchline ban and speaking after full-time, the German insisted little had changed when it comes to the promotion picture.

"We are right now on 75 points," he said. "Each and every point brings us closer to where we want to finish and you have to keep going in this league. You have to show consistency. So of course, if you play against the best sides in this league, and the last two games, Sunderland or today, Sheffield United, the toughest sides to play and if you win these games it's even better for the confidence, yes, but it's just three points.

“So we were, whatever, seven points clear in comparison to position three [Burnley] before [game day 34] and the same distance after the game. The only thing that has changed is more or less one really difficult game less. So there is no reason to fly or no reason to lose the ground under your feet. So stay humble. Stay grounded. Right now, if you're in such a position, you also want to make sure that you keep winning points and finish even better."