An heir to a billionaire's fortune swapped the comfort of the directors box for the flailing limbs of the Leeds United away end at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP understands that Pete Lowy, who sits on the board at Elland Road, flew to England from Los Angeles for the game against Sheffield United earlier in the week. But Lowy eschewed the more familiar surrounds and comfy seats afforded to visiting directors to take his place among the rank and file for the 3-1 win, accompanied by CEO Angus Kinnear. Leeds came from behind and scored two late, late goals to spark wild scenes in the H.E Barnes Stand behind the Blades' net where Lowy was among the 2,688 Whites supporters.

Some Leeds fans spilled out of the stand onto the ground behind the goal as they celebrated Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe's 89th and 90th minute goals, as the entire lower half of that end of the stadium became a sea of limbs. The win created a five-point gap between Leeds and their hosts, who sit second in the Championship table. It also stretched Leeds’ unbeaten streak to 16 league games and made it five Championship wins on the spin for Daniel Farke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian Lowy, a lifelong Leeds fan, arrived at the club in 2021 as part of the 49ers Enterprises ownership and is one of the biggest investors through the Lowy Family Group.

Speaking in 2021 he revealed he fell in love with what Leeds United sounded like during the golden age of Don Revie in the 1960s. “You didn’t have satellites in Australia," he said,. "I used to listen to Match of the Day on the BBC on a short-wave radio. When you hear attacking football, beautiful football and wingers, I love wingers. When the ball goes wide and a winger goes down and he cuts behind a full-back and he cuts it back: most beautiful football I ever heard. That’s what I fell in love with and that was Leeds.”

The board memeber is regularly seen at home and away games but was spotted in the away section at Bramall Lane, decked out in last season's club bench coat and, according to one fan, was 'buzzing' as he left the ground at full-time to fly back to LA. Lowy took the time to chat to supporters and caught up with club legend Eddy Gray.

Lowy is the son of multi-billionaire Frank and formerly a co-CEO of the Westfield Group. His experience in the world of development and planning is expected to aid Leeds United’s planned revamp of Elland Road.