Leeds took a goalless draw from their Monday night clash at Burnley.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has given his verdict on Leeds United’s goalless draw at Burnley with a “two per cent” declaration and avoidance of a potential excuse.

The league’s best defence and best attack went head to head in Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at Turf Moor which failed to produce a single goal and indeed only one shot on target.

Championship frontrunners Leeds finally provided that shot on target in the 89th minute through a rasping Dan James half-volley from a corner which Clarets keeper James Trafford tipped over the bar as the two sides left with a point apiece.

The draw extended the Leeds advantage over second-placed Sheffield United to two points and also kept Burnley three points away in third.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Ampadu just about concluded that the draw was a good point but declared that his side needed an extra two per cent of energy as he pointed to United’s high standards and disappointment at not winning.

Asked whether it felt like a good point, Ampadu reasoned: “Yeah, when you think about it, I think we hold ourselves to such high expectations. We wanted to go out and win.

“Maybe the first half we showed them a little bit too much respect with how they defend.

"They have only conceded nine for a reason, they're hard to break down, hard to play against, they're good at what they do. But maybe we would have liked to have shown a little bit more, maybe that little two per cent more energy from all of us. But yeah."

Pressed on Leeds doing very well defensively, Ampadu said: “All of us we had to switch on.

“We know they done us with a counter attack in the home game so we know that their transitions are big for them. It was all about trying to cut them out. We did, happy with a clean sheet away here. It's a good point but because of our expectations, it's natural to be a little bit, not down, but you know what I'm trying to get at."

Rather like Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke City, Monday night’s contest was played in awful conditions as rain continually swept across the pitch in a harsh wind.

Several balls over the top skidded behind for goal kicks but Ampadu was keen to not use the weather as an excuse.

“That's football,” said the Whites skipper, asked about conditions being no help.

“We've had a few games this year where conditions have been like that, maybe the goal kicks go a little bit longer than normal so you've got to deal with it.

"But the weather is what it is, you can't change it so you just have to get on with it."