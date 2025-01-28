Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley took a point from Monday night’s hosting of Leeds to complete a tally of four points against the Whites this season.

Burnley star CJ Egan-Riley served up Leeds United praise but saluted his side’s overall Whites achievement following Monday night’s goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Twenty-two-year old defender Egan-Riley again lined up at centre-half for the third-placed Clarets who had the opportunity to draw level on points with Championship frontrunners Leeds if bagging a victory.

Instead, the gap between the two sides remains at three points following a goalless draw which featured just one shot on target from Whites winger Dan James in the 88th minute which Clarets keeper James Trafford tipped over the bar.

Speaking to post match media, Egan-Riley’s post-match verdict echoed the one provided by Whites captain Ethan Ampadu as the England youth international weighed up not just Monday’s result but also both games against Leeds home and away.

The Turf Moor draw completed a Clarets haul of four points against Leeds this season following September’s 1-0 win at Elland Road.

Upon completing that haul, Egan-Riley praised Leeds as a dangerously good team but backed with the belief that his Clarets were around the same level.

Against the team with the best attacking record in the division, the defender was particularly pleased that Leeds were limited to “next to nothing” in front of goal.

Egan-Riley reasoned: “A point, probably in the grand scheme of things, is a good point. To take four points away from Leeds this season, you’d take it at the start of the season.

“We know they are around our level and our place in the table at the moment. At the end of the day, it’s a tough game but we’ve come away with a point, we’ve not lost the game, so there’s positives to take for sure. Obviously, we want more but it happens sometimes in football.

"Thinking back over the game I don’t remember them having many clear chances. I remember one at the end, a half volley that Traff tipped over the bar.

“But apart from that I don’t remember too many chances, so to limit the team that’s got the most goals, and one of the best attacks in the league, to next to nothing in a 90-minute game is a positive.

“There’s more that we want to do, we want to be able to win these games of course but there’s positives to take from today.”

Opening up on the pre-match message from boss Scott Parker, Egan-Riley added: "We knew coming into the game that Leeds are where they are in the league for a reason, we know they’re a good team who are dangerous in attack and also are good defensively. So, we knew coming into the game it was going to be a tough one.

“When we played them at their place it was a tough game, obviously we managed to come away from there with a win, but his message was it’s been a tough challenge now, we’ve played quite a lot of the teams at the top of the table twice.

“So now in the games that we do have, we just need to go and do the business which we can and just keep pushing forward.”