Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories ahead of Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The clock is ticking for Leeds United with just nine days until the transfer window closes and plenty still to do. Georginio Rutter became the fourth first-team regular to leave on Monday after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40million release clause, joining Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara in swapping Elland Road for top-flight football. Recruitment chiefs are yet to adequately replace any of the aforementioned quartet and now have a huge task on their hands over the next nine days.

Speculation is starting to intensify as club chiefs step up their search for targets, with Daniel Farke already making clear he wants four arrivals - two attackers, a central midfielder and cover at full-back. But Leeds will seemingly not be rushed into anything and are not prepared to overpay. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Humphreys move

Leeds target Bashir Humphreys will soon be announced as a Burnley player after all relevant documents were signed by themselves and Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano reports the Clarets will pay an initial fee of £12m next summer, with a potential further £2.7m add-ons and the insertion of an undisclosed sell-on clause.

Burnley emerged as front-runners for Humphreys early this summer, with Scott Parker keen on defensive reinforcements after news of Dara O’Shea’s expected move to the Premier League. Romano reported over the weekend that a deal had been agreed for the 21-year-old to move on a season-long loan initially, with an obligation to buy included.

The details of that obligation have now been confirmed with almost £15m committed to the versatile defender. The YEP understands Leeds did like Humphreys but the England youth international was not a priority, with defensive additions more likely to come in the form of natural cover at left-back - as suggested by known interest in Feyenoord-bound Wolves man Hugo Bueno.

Kebbal links

Leeds are one of two Championship clubs thought to hold an interest in Paris FC playmaker Ilan Kebbal. Foot Mercato report that after an impressive campaign in the French second tier, Kebbal has caught the eye of recruitment chiefs at Elland Road as well as Championship promotion rivals Burnley.

Attacking reinforcements are the key priority for Leeds this summer, with over 50 goal contributions lost via the exits of Georginio and Summerville, but interest in the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Calvin Stengs look to have fizzled out. Kebbal, a 26-year-old Algerian international, registered eight goals and 11 assists in 41 appearances for Paris FC last season and can play in the No.10 role or out wide.

The report claims that Leeds and Burnley have already ‘made inquiries’ with representatives of Kebbal, with suggestions one or both could ‘take action in the coming days’. The attacking midfielder has two years left on his contract with Paris FC but there is a suggestion he could move on if one of Burnley or Leeds come calling.