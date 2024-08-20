Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everywhere you look, clubs are making signings. While Leeds United’s recruitment team have hardly been sat on their hands, some 69 players have signed for 22 of the other 23 Championship clubs since the Whites' most recent arrival - Jayden Bogle - was announced a month ago today.

Leeds United have work to do in the next week or so if they are to salvage their reputation amongst supporters and build a squad capable of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites currently have the smallest first-team group in the division, numbering 19 senior professionals, three of which are goalkeepers. Leeds are by no means guaranteed to sign new faces between now and the transfer deadline on Friday, August 30 but it appears altogether highly likely they will do so due to the optics of failing to land at least a handful of names before the window shuts.

The way in which this summer has panned out would have been cause for concern even if Leeds hadn't lost several key players to Premier League sides and further afield. Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara started a cumulative 158 Championship matches last season but have all departed for considerable sums, yet to be replaced.

Work has been ongoing behind the scenes but Daniel Farke, his recruitment department and key decision-makers have elected to be picky in the market, refusing to bend to unfavourable terms in negotiations which would leave United in a similar situation to those which have necessitated Gray, Summerville and Rutter's departures.

Where other Championship clubs have been more than happy to offer game-time assurances, Leeds have not. Where agents and representatives have sought get-out clauses, Leeds have looked to alternates instead. Where the asking price of a particular target has been deemed too high by the United hierarchy, Leeds have pulled back.

Dejan Ljubicic latest

Their transfer brinkmanship could realistically see the arrival of Dejan Ljubicic from 1. FC Koln, though, if an offer north of the initially-rejected £3.3 million submitted earlier this summer is forthcoming. It is clear the Austrian seeks the move, he is a player of interest to Leeds, predominantly features in a position where the squad needs bolstering and Koln are in a weakened negotiating position due to Ljubicic having just one year left on his contract at the RheinEnergieStadion.

But one won't cut it, because a central midfielder was needed before Summerville and Rutter's relegation release clauses were met. They need more than that, at least four, according to Farke, who could provide no assurances that four would get done.

Leeds were understood to have explored several options in the wide areas, in anticipation that Summerville would leave after his Championship Player of the Season nomination but have not yet been able to convince such a player to join the Elland Road ranks.

Manuel Benson link

The YEP understands Burnley winger Manuel Benson is a player of interest with the Clarets needing to offload members of Scott Parker's bloated squad in order to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Angolan international excelled during Burnley's last Championship campaign, scoring 11 goals and adding three assists in 33 league appearances as the Clarets lifted the title.

However, due to Leeds' status as a divisional rival, any deal which could see Benson arrive at Elland Road will be complicated to conclude with Burnley unlikely to be keen on strengthening a team who may challenge Parker's men for promotion.

Benson did not feature much last season, making just eight appearances totalling 110 minutes as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League, and so far this year has only made the bench in wins against Luton and Cardiff City.

Calvin Stengs interest quashed

The club have taken a look at Feyenoord winger Calvin Stengs and considered Almeria's Largie Ramazani, but were informed the former was unavailable while alternates such as Norwich City's Jon Rowe, for whom Leeds engaged in talks earlier this month, were preferred to the ex-Manchester United winger currently in Spain.

Either way, it is now one month since their most recent arrival, in which time every other Championship side but one has made at least one addition. Only Luton Town have signed a player less recently than Leeds with Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters joining on a free transfer back on July 11 - still the Hatters' most recent addition.

A counter-argument to this is Leeds are shopping in a different market to many of their divisional peers, which is true. The club have aspirations to win promotion back to the Premier League and for obvious reasons would not be targeting the same types of players, at the same sorts of prices, as the likes of Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth.

Bogle's July 20 arrival suggested, at the time, Leeds were very much ahead of the game on transfers, but the loss of Summerville and Rutter, taking with them their 51 goal contributions last season, has dramatically changed the landscape.

Being picky when million-pound investments are on the line is absolutely fine, but in football, standing still often means falling behind. The current Leeds squad is less-equipped than the one Farke took into the 2023/24 campaign and even with two or three additions between now and the end of the window, will rely on a season of good fortune when it comes to injuries and suspensions.

Internally and externally, the hope is that the club’s actions before the transfer deadline will render the window less of a contentious issue as it is currently coming to be seen.