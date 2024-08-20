Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories with just 10 days until the transfer window slams shut.

Leeds United aren’t yet two weeks into their 2024/25 campaign but pressure is already intensifying on and off the pitch. Daniel Farke’s side are yet to win from their opening three games - although the ultra-optimist might suggest they are also unbeaten in the league - and Monday evening saw Georginio Rutter leave for Brighton after his £40million release clause was triggered. The 22-year-old joins Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and others in leaving a major gap in the first-team picture.

It’s been one month since Jayden Bogle arrived from Sheffield United and despite the desperate need for reinforcements - four at a minimum, according to Farke - there has been little sign of recruitment chiefs closing in on anything imminent. But that doesn’t mean nothing is happening and effort has been made to move quietly behind the scenes, and speculation will start to intensify through the week. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson transfer stance

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manuel Benson has emerged as a potential target for Leeds in the window’s closing stages and reports suggest the winger would be keen on joining Farke’s squad. HITC claim the Whites are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Burnley man amid competition from Sunderland and Norwich City.

The YEP understands interest in Benson is genuine, and while there are questions over whether Burnley would do business with a direct promotion rival, their need to offload players could well outweigh a reluctance to strengthen title competitors. The 27-year-old failed to get off the bench in either of his side’s two league games and so could move on in search of more regular football.

And this most recent report suggests Burnley could be open to business, with Leeds’ willingness to sign Benson permanently appealing to those in charge at Turf Moor, who need funds to remain compliant with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). And the Angolan international is also said to be ‘keen’ on the move, seemingly placing Farke’s side at the front of the queue for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe hope

Leeds don’t look to have given up hope on signing Jonathan Rowe despite reports he is closing in on a move to Marseille. Sky Sports claim interest in the 21-year-old remains and Norwich are expected to reach an agreement ‘with one or more’ of the interested clubs this week.

Interest in Rowe emerged shortly after Summerville joined West Ham but despite the suggestion of a £7m valuation, Leeds aren’t thought to have submitted any formal offers. Marseille have put forward three proposals since, and The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the latter - a loan with a £13.5m obligation to buy - is getting closer to Norwich’s valuation.

But local outlet The Pink Un claims an agreement hasn’t yet been reached and Sky Sports now suggest a late swoop from Leeds is not wholly off the cards. With the expectation that an agreement is reached this week, there will likely be more clarity in the coming days but it seems Farke’s side aren’t out of the race just yet.