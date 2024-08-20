The cost of failing to achieve promotion is now being realised by Leeds United as first-team stars find top-flight football elsewhere. Georginio Rutter is the latest to leave, having seen his £40million release clause activated by Brighton and Hove Albion just hours before it was due to expire.
He joins Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville in having a buy-out clause triggered by Premier League riches, while an £8m bid from Stade Rennais for ever-present midfielder Glen Kamara proved too tempting to turn down. Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell also brought in seven-figure fees and supporters have been left wondering when money will be spent, with just £15m combined paid for Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon.
With Georginio’s exit now confirmed, Leeds have stood to make an estimated £123.1m from player exits this summer, which according to Transfermarkt places them among the biggest sellers across Europe. Take a look below to see exactly where they rank...