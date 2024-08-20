The cost of failing to achieve promotion is now being realised by Leeds United as first-team stars find top-flight football elsewhere. Georginio Rutter is the latest to leave, having seen his £40million release clause activated by Brighton and Hove Albion just hours before it was due to expire.

He joins Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville in having a buy-out clause triggered by Premier League riches, while an £8m bid from Stade Rennais for ever-present midfielder Glen Kamara proved too tempting to turn down. Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell also brought in seven-figure fees and supporters have been left wondering when money will be spent, with just £15m combined paid for Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon.

With Georginio’s exit now confirmed, Leeds have stood to make an estimated £123.1m from player exits this summer, which according to Transfermarkt places them among the biggest sellers across Europe. Take a look below to see exactly where they rank...

20. Manchester United - £51.3m Key sales: Mason Greenwood to Marseille (£26m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham (£15m), Willy Kambwala to Villarreal (£10m).

19. Lille - £52m Key sales: Leny Yoro to Manchester United (£52m).

18. RB Leipzig - £53.8m Key sales: Dani Olmo to Barcelona (£47m), Angelino to AS Roma (£4.5m).

17. Benfica - £54.6m Key sales: Joao Neves to PSG (£50m), Paulo Bernardo to Celtic (£3.5m)

16. VfB Stuttgart - £56.1m Key sales: Hiroki Ito to Bayern Munich (£20m), Waldemar Anton to Borussia Dortmund (£19m), Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund (£15m).