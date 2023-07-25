Leeds United were left heartbroken when they were unable to survive the drop from the Premier League last season. Despite their best efforts, they finished 19th with just 31 points on the board but the relegation battle was a tight one which went right down to the wire, with Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest also fighting to stay up.

Now though, Leeds have dusted themselves off and are ready to tackle their time in the Championship and push for promotion. With Daniel Farke now at the hilt to steady the ship and guide them through a tough transfer window, there’s a lot of talk over whether the Whites will jump straight back up to top flight football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton Palmer has tipped it to be a big season for Leeds and believes they will not only secure promotion but they’ll be the ones to lift the Championship title as well.

“I think that Leeds United will win the Championship next season,” the pundit told Football League World. “My reasons are the appointment of Daniel Farke.

“Daniel’s proven at Norwich, he knows the formula to get out of the Championship. He got Norwich promoted twice at a canter with less resources that will be available to him this season at Leeds United. Players like Liam Cooper, Cody Drameh, Stuart Dallas, Ethan Ampadu, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford gives them a nucleus of players who know the Championship very well.”

Palmer has also tipped Elland Road to be a “fortress” for the Whites this season and believes it will be a “difficult place” for opposition teams to travel and get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad