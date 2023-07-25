Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United opponents follow Whites' example with specific preparation for pre-season finale

Leeds United’s final friendly of pre-season will take place this weekend against Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian, who arranged a behind-closed-doors game with Mansfield Town on Tuesday.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read

The Tynecastle club have organised a friendly versus League Two Mansfield in order to remain sharp ahead of what has been described north of the border as a ‘glamour’ tie versus Leeds.

Up to 3,000 United supporters are expected to make the journey to Edinburgh where Leeds’ pre-season schedule concludes, but the Jambos will not be out of practice, as initially thought, following their midweek bout with Nigel Clough’s Stags.

"The club last played Wigan Athletic at the Lancashire Football Association and lost the encounter 3-0, with former Gorgie star Stephen Humphrys getting on the scoresheet,” a report from Football Scotland read.

Leeds United will visit Tynecastle this weekend where their pre-season schedule comes to a close. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)Leeds United will visit Tynecastle this weekend where their pre-season schedule comes to a close. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
“That game was played on July 16 and the club were set to go two weeks without any action before their glamour match-up against English Championship giants and recently relegated from the Premier League Leeds United.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have arranged a midweek friendly of their own versus Premier League Nottingham Forest, set to take place at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

Fixtures against Forest and Hearts are likely to provide a more accurate benchmark for the calibre of opponent Leeds will encounter this season as they bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leeds’ first game of the season takes place on Sunday, August 6 when Cardiff City visit Elland Road.

