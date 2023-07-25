Leeds are understood to have moved into the driving seat for Darlow’s signature after talks commenced this week, despite rival transfer interest from AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have turned their attentions elsewhere with reports in Italy claiming an agreement has been reached between Bournemouth and Internazionale for Romanian international goalkeeper Ionut Radu, which is expected to put an end to the south coast club’s interest in Leeds target Darlow.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday afternoon: “Bournemouth have completed the agreement to sign Andrei Radu as new goalkeeper from Inter, here we go. Romanian GK joins on loan with option to buy clause not mandatory. Radu will undergo medical tests as new Bournemouth player on Wednesday.”

Karl Darlow is in advanced talks with Leeds United over a move to Elland Road (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

United have gone head-to-head with the Premier League outfit for ex-Nottingham Forest ‘keeper Darlow this summer as he plots a move away from St James’ Park after nine years.

Darlow left Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States last week at a time when reports suggested Bournemouth would be his destination.

Leeds did not perceive Darlow’s prospective Bournemouth move to be a foregone conclusion and have worked on a deal which now appears close to fruition.

Additionally, Radu’s imminent arrival at the Vitality Stadium means Bournemouth are now unlikely to pursue a deal for Darlow.

Hull City and Middlesbrough were also keen to bring in Darlow on a permanent basis but have found Newcastle’s asking price prohibitive given their respective budgets.