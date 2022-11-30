Brazil legend Kaka has been discussing how Raphinha’s Leeds United experience is part of a developing trend in Brazilian football.

Brazil are many people’s favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they are already impressing, winning their first two group stage games, guaranteeing progression to the Round of 16 with a game to spare. Tite has top talent at his disposal, and a nice mix of experienced pros and younger talents.

One of those talents is former Leeds star Raphinha, who left Elland Road for Barcelona on a big-money deal in the summer.

Raphinha joined Leeds two years ago, at the age of 23, and after impressing in the Premier League, he won a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world, but that’s not the route most Brazilians have taken over the years, according to national hero Kaka.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Kaka discussed how the trends are changing in Brazilian football, saying: “Right now, in Brazil, it changes a little bit because most of the players before we use it to go to the first team at the age of 17 or 18. Then, for at least three years in the first team, then move to Europe. This was the pathway.

“Today, with the other markets, a lot of things change. A lot of players are going out at 15 or 16, so a lot of them are growing outside of the country. It changed a little bit. At the age of 17 or 18, it’s really hard to understand what’s going to happen. Between 18 and 23, I think this is a key age to move to Europe and to understand if this guy going to do that.