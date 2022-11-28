Now at Barcelona, Raphinha only made his Brazil debut whilst at Leeds in October of last year but the winger played a huge role as Tite’s side stormed to qualification for the Qatar World Cup. Raphinha made his debut in the tournament when playing 87 minutes of Thursday’s Group stage opener against Serbia in which his side recorded a 2-0 victory. Four days on, the ex-Whites ace has now helped his country seal qualification for the last 16 with a game to spare, despite the absence of currently injured star Neymar. Raphinha again started Monday afternoon’s clash against Switzerland and played 73 minutes of a 1-0 win which guaranteed a top-two finish in Group H. Manchester United’s Casemiro bagged the only goal of the game with a fine strike in the 83rd minute.