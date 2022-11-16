Raphinha promises to repeat Leeds United stunt whilst on Brazil duty at World Cup
Former Leeds United attacker Raphinha has told Spanish newspaper Marca that he plans to ‘cross the pitch on his knees’ if Brazil win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The Barcelona man has been named in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the Finals this month having broken into the Seleção setup during his time at Leeds United. The 25-year-old has only been a full international for 12 months but has already established himself as a key figure for the tournament favourites.
Raphinha insists he has not given too much thought to the possibility of lifting the World Cup trophy with Brazil next month, although he does admit he will demonstrate the same religious pietyLeeds fans witnessed at Brentford as the Whites secured Premier League survival in May.
Speaking to Marca, he said: "I haven't thought about anything if we are champions, but now is a good time. If we are champions I will do the same as I did when I got Leeds to stay up, when I crossed the pitch on my knees.”
Raphinha has not publicly disclosed the reason for walking the length of Brentford’s pitch on his knees on the final day of last season, but it is widely regarded that in South America, a person vows to walk on their knees to repay God for granting them a wish. In Leeds’ case, Raphinha hoped to keep the club in the top flight; now, six months on, it appears the Barcelona winger’s latest wish is to be crowned world champions with Brazil.