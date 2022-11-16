Raphinha promises to repeat Leeds United stunt whilst on Brazil duty at World Cup

The Barcelona man has been named in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the Finals this month having broken into the Seleção setup during his time at Leeds United. The 25-year-old has only been a full international for 12 months but has already established himself as a key figure for the tournament favourites.

Raphinha insists he has not given too much thought to the possibility of lifting the World Cup trophy with Brazil next month, although he does admit he will demonstrate the same religious pietyLeeds fans witnessed at Brentford as the Whites secured Premier League survival in May.

Speaking to Marca, he said: "I haven't thought about anything if we are champions, but now is a good time. If we are champions I will do the same as I did when I got Leeds to stay up, when I crossed the pitch on my knees.”

Brazil's forward Raphinha celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the friendly football match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)