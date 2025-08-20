Gustavo Hamer to Leeds United transfer state of play

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as an update is given on one reported Leeds United target.

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer has reportedly set out his stance after he was the subject of interest from Leeds United and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The Sheffield Star have reported Leeds have a ‘long-standing interest’ in the former Netherlands Under-21 international and are said to have made a bid to secure his services last summer ahead of their successful push for promotion back into the Premier League. However, there is said to be keen interest from clubs in the Eredivisie with PSV described as ‘monitoring the situation after being previously linked with Hamer earlier in the summer.

The Star also claim Hamer is ‘content’ at Bramall Lane and will not look to force a move away if interest from PSV does not progress into a firm bid for his services. That could see the former Coventry City man continuing in a new central for Blades boss Ruben Selles after he spent the majority of last season in a more advanced wide position as he claimed the Championship Player of the Year award.

Asked if United were getting the best of Hamer in his new role, Selles admitted: “Well, I don't think we're getting the best of anyone at the minute, including myself. Gustavo is one player in that equation and that's obvious.

“If we were getting the best out of our players we would probably not be talking about it today. I think it's a learning process, he's in a position in the middle of the pitch in which he should be able to give us some situations and he gave us those until one week ago, and in the last game [against Birmingham]. We just need to learn how to make it together and make it happen to give us a platform to go forward and win football matches.”

What has Leeds United manager Daniel Farke said about transfers?

Daniel Farke has plenty of food for thought ahead of Arsenal on Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images

Writing in his matchday programme column ahead of Monday’s Premier League win against Everton, the Whites boss said: "Overall I'm really happy with the recruitment we have made to date. I feel we have a really solid base and the new signings have really integrated well into the group and strengthened us. We know there is still more to be done and we certainly won't fall asleep in the market."

