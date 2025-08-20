Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer agree on 'shambles' during Leeds United v Everton

There was a moment of controversy in Leeds United's 1-0 home win against Premier League rivals Everton on Monday night.

The game appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw despite both sides creating several chances in each half - but it was Daniel Farke’s men that took the honours thanks to a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha as the former Wolfsburg man came from the bench to strike the decisive blow.

However, it was the award of the penalty that has proven to be the main talking point across the media after Toffees defender James Tarkowski was ruled to have handled a goalbound shot from Whites new boy Anton Stach. Referee Chris Kavanagh appeared to hesitate before pointing to the spot after taking some advice from one of his assistants. The decision was reviewed by the VAR officials and they opted against overturning Kavanagh’s call.

Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer discussed the incident, with the latter blasting the handball law in its current form.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I thought Tarkowski was really articulate after the game in what he said. He said if that ball is struck and I don’t move and it hits me on the arm as it did do, and I didn’t move, it’s not going to be given as a penalty as it’s in a natural position and I can’t do anything about it.

“But he said because I leaned and I leant because it’s taken a deflection, he said since when has there been a law in the game that you can’t lean towards the ball. So the ball hits him in exactly the same position but he’s leaning and he said since when has leaning been a punishable offence.”

Lineker responded: “I suppose, playing devil’s advocate here, and I agree it’s very, very harsh, if you are leaning towards the ball, the first thing that goes is your arm. I don’t disagree with you.”

Shearer replied: “I just think the handball law is a shambles. They have tried so many things that have just not worked and how many times are we saying it? The handball law just needs to be really simple - is it deliberate or not? What’s wrong with that?”