Leeds United now have less than two weeks to finish their summer window transfer business.

Winger Noah Okafor is having his Leeds United medical with a view to becoming the club’s ninth signing of the summer - but a move for an England capped full-back has been thrown into doubt.

Leeds unveiled striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the club’s eighth signing of the summer on Friday but boss Daniel Farke said Calvert-Lewin’s arrival needed to be just the “first step” of adding more to the Whites attack.

News then emerged of United’s interest in AC Milan’s Switzerland international winger Noah Okafor and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Monday morning that a deal had been agreed to sign the 25-year-old with a fee of around €21million (£18.15m) including bonuses reached.

Taking to his social media platforms, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a photograph on Wednesday morning of Okafor and his camp flying in for what he is reporting to be a €20m move on a four-year-deal.

The YEP understands that those figures are accurate and that Okafor is due to have his medical today before signing for a fee of around £18m including add-ons.

Even upon Okafor’s arrival, it is understood that Leeds would still be in the market for more attacking signings ahead of the summer transfer window deadline of 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Injury throws potential move into doubt

At the other end of the pitch, Farke has spoken about the desire for another full back option and the club had been in talks with Leicester City deal about a possible deal for England-capped defender James Justin.

Justin, though, was forced off injured in the 77th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Championship hosts Preston North End, casting doubt on any potential Leeds move.

The YEP understands that the Whites could now move on to other full-back targets although the extent of 27-year-old Justin’s injury still remains to be seen.

In another area of the pitch, the Daily Mail have reported that Leeds have now cooled their interest in Manchester City’s former Whites star Kalvin Phillips having reportedly been among the clubs keen on signing the midfielder earlier in the transfer window.

But Leeds have already signed two new centre midfielders in Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff this summer and the YEP understands there is no chance of a move for ex-Whites star Philips.