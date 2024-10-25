Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Elland Road

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder took the stick he received at Elland Road last Friday well and joked about it in the press conference afterwards, says YEP reporter Graham Smyth. Sections of the Leeds United fanbase sang at him during the second-half.

The Whites ended up beating the Blades 2-0 to boost their promotion push. Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph got themselves on the scoresheet. Speaking after losing to Leeds, journalist Smyth has revealed what Wilder did and has said on the Inside Elland Road podcast: “When they’re playing like they did against Sheffield United, there is no better place to be. The atmosphere was fantastic. Even Chris Wilder, having being soundly abused for a good 10 minutes I’d say, was cracking jokes about it afterwards. He took it with incredibly good grace.

“He did his press conference, he stood up and instead of being whisked straight out, he said, something along the lines of, ‘do you think I did my chances in the Elland Road popularity stakes any good?’ and then everyone kind of laughed and then he said, and again (I’m) paraphrasing, ‘I don’t know what you’re laughing about Popey (Adam Pope, reporter) I could see you singing Chris Wilder is a ****** and I’m disappointed in you Popey because we go back a long way!’.”

Leeds backed up their victory over Sheffield United with a 2-1 win against Watford last time out. Largie Ramazani and Brendan Aaronson were on the scoresheet.

Speaking after that clash, Farke also mentioned Wilder again and said: “First of all I'm really happy with the three points. I was worried after 10 minutes when we were 2-0 up. I've experienced so often this situation. Everyone praises us after a magical evening, the national press, Sky, the opponents' manager [Chris Wilder] says no one will finish above this team and you go into the next game against a really physical side, experienced, good team and go 2-0 up. It almost always leads to a situation where you do one step less, there is an unlucky moment and after such a start you quite often drop points and say you went ahead too early.

“But we can't criticise anything, we created many more good chances, the only thing that was missing was the third goal. Largie Ramazani came off, Manor Solomon had to play longer than I wanted. We had 10 to 15 poor minutes at the beginning of the second half but nothing major. We lost a few duels, underestimating the situation and a bit unlucky that they scored the first goal.

“Then normally you show a reaction because you get nervous and the crowd gets nervous and normally you drop deeper. We did the opposite. Pushed them and they had no more chances. If you don't score the third you still have to be awake and play without mistakes and that's what we did. How the lads reacted was excellent.”

What now for Leeds?

Leeds are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going at Ashton Gate. Farke’s men are currently sat in 3rd place.

Sunderland and Burnley lie above them, whilst West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers join them in the play-offs. The Whites have 22 points on the board and have only lost once so far this term.