The £10m Leeds United winger was an unused substitute against West Brom on Saturday.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has outlined the thinking behind Daniel Farke’s decision to keep Largie Ramazani on the substitutes bench in recent weeks.

Ramazani was an unused substitute once again on Saturday as his side drew 1-1 at home to West Brom, with the winger now watching Leeds’ last two games from the bench despite the need for winning goals on both occasions. That winner did not come at Elland Road over the weekend but Farke turned to Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph before deciding two changes was enough.

An October ankle injury halted Ramazani’s early-season form and despite coming off the bench to register a goal and an assist in just eight minutes against Sheffield Wednesday in January, the Belgian’s only start since came in last month’s FA Cup defeat to Millwall. That has been partly down to the form of his main competitor at left-wing, with Manor Solomon looking a cut above the Championship when in full flow.

Ramazani decision explained

Sections of the fanbase have clamoured for Ramazani to get more opportunities, given he has looked so exciting in short bursts. But Farke went into great detail on his substitutions and why the £10million summer signing was left on the bench following last weekend’s draw at West Brom.

“Farke basically explained his entire thinking about substitutes and why he only brought two on,” Smyth explained on the Inside Elland Road podcast. “He started in the midfield and said ‘I already have my two most offensive central midfielders in’. Rothwell has set-piece ability and Tanaka has quality from distance so you don’t want to take them out.

“He didn’t want to replace Dan James because Dan James at the minute is absolutely Dan James-ing the Championship, he has a lot of goals and assists and if something good is going to happen he’ll probably be involved, he already set up the goal. He didn’t have his best game in terms of end product, but he set up the goal. Solomon has been tremendous but when he did start to flag, he came off and Farke put Gnonto on, and you could see why because Gnonto had a little bit of momentum.

Farke selection stance

“He’d come on against Sheffield United and not given them a second, he was straight at them, he came close to a goal, it was his shot that was brilliantly saved by Cooper before Leeds scored. So he brought Gnonto in hoping to get a bit more of that spark and he didn’t want to take either full-back off because he had his most offensive full-backs on the pitch.

“Bogle is in an incredible partnership with James right now that you just wouldn't tinker with, because they seem to have a real understanding, it just seems to be flowing. You wouldn't take Firpo off because he might head in another goal or set one up with a great cross. And you’re not going to take off a central defender for Largie Ramazani when it's 1-1 against a good West Brom team at Elland Road, you're top of the league and you're going to go 17 unbeaten. It wasn’t a game Leeds desperately needed to win.”