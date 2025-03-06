Leeds United fan favourite Stuart Dallas is due to make his return to the pitch later this month in a 5-a-side 'Legends' competition.

The Northern Irishman retired from the professional game last year after a prolonged period out injured, calling time on his playing days after almost two years of rehabilitation from a femoral fracture.

Dallas took the difficult decision after much deliberation citing the belief his body would not be able to reach the required level to play competitively at a Premier League or Championship standard again.

Since retiring, the ex-Leeds man and Northern Ireland international has begun a career in the media, offering his services as a pundit with BBC, ITV and Sky Sports, whilst also gaining coaching experience with the Green-and-White-Army amongst national team boss Michael O'Neill's staff.

Later this month, Dallas will return to the pitch, just shy of three years since his injury whilst representing Leeds against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to appear for a Brentford Legends team in a 5-a-side tournament, hosted in Tamworth on March 23.

Inter Legends FC posted on their social media page: "We're thrilled to announce that Stuart Dallas will be joining the Brentford Legends team, captained by Sam Saunders, for the upcoming 5-a-side tournament on 23rd March in Tamworth!

"Get ready to see Stuart bring his incredible talent and energy to the pitch as part of this legendary squad!"

The event, hosted at Vision Football Factory, will see Dallas take on a Leicester City XI, skippered by Premier League winner Marc Albrighton, Watford and Troy Deeney, Bradford City and Dean Windass, Blackburn Rovers and Matt Derbyshire, as well as Birmingham City and Craig Gardner.

Dallas spent three seasons as a Brentford player, representing the then-Griffin Park club 75 times across all competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process. He subsequently joined Leeds in 2016 where he became a club legend for his multi-faceted role under revered head coach Marcelo Bielsa en route to promotion back to the Premier League and a ninth-place top-flight finish.