Whites boss Daniel Farke spoke to the media on Friday afternoon.

Leeds United hope to welcome back one of the star performers from the opening months of the season when they travel to Swansea City on Sunday.

Largie Ramazani has been missing for a month since injuring ankle ligaments in a challenge against Watford at Elland Road. The winger had taken advantage of injuries to Daniel James and Manor Solomon to force his way into the starting XI and contributed three goals and an assist.

Leeds initially expected him to be out for between four and six weeks but the winger has made good progress in his rehabilitation and is in contention for a squad place this weekend.

"Largie joined us for the first time during this week for parts of team training," said Daniel Farke.

"The next week, three games in six days will come too soon for the starting line-up but he could be a topic for some short appearances. We have to keep in mind he was out but he could be a topic for the squad and potentially for Sunday. We'll decide after the last training session tomorrow."

Farke will be without another of his summer signings, though, after Isaac Schmidt had surgery for a hernia issue. The Swiss defender will return to training at Thorp Arch next week.

Other than that Farke appears to have a clean bill of health when it comes to those who played for their national teams during the break.

"First of all what is good is that we have at least two training sessions compared to the last international break," said Farke. "Beneficial that it's played on Sunday. First time all the players back today, a session tomorrow to prepare. We've worked with the players who were here.

“Overall I would say good news for the players who were away, all came back without new injuries or without illnesses. Brenden [Aaronson] had a little illness and was not available for one game but everything is okay. He's back. It was beneficial that he didn't play many minutes.

"Some bad news with ISaac Schmidt, he needed a little hernia surgery, he will definitely miss out on Sunday. I hope to have him back in training next week. We have experience of surgeries like this, it's more or less two weeks. He will definitely miss the game on Sunday, he had it on the first week of the break.

"Apart from this, Max Wober came back, played 90 minutes. I was happy he played, a bit concerned he played 90 minutes. Out of the cold, straightaway 90 minutes. The knee reacted a little bit but he's available."

Leeds' long-term injury victims are Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Ampadu's knee injury was not considered serious enough to require surgery and after he made progress in his rehab Farke hopes to have the skipper back available before the new year.

Gruev, though, did go under the knife for his meniscus problem and his absence was initially assessed in months rather than weeks.

"We expect Ethan back in team training sooner than Ilia Gruev," said Farke.

"We spoke about middle of December for Ethan, would be nice if we could do it in the beginning of December so that after a week or couple of weeks he's available already in December for the games.

“It looks good so far. He's in the final stages of his rehab. He won't train next week with the team, but perhaps pretty soon afterwards he can hopefully join us."