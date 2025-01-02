Graham Smyth hits back at Daniel Farke criticism with Leeds United vs Blackburn point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United manager’s substitutions have often been questioned but came off to keep the Elland Road unbeaten streak going on Wednesday.

Daniel Farke has regularly been criticised for the nature of his substitutions but the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth insists those changes worked during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United’s nine-game home winning run came to an end on New Year’s Day, with some sloppy defending allowing Danny Batth to level from a corner almost instantly after Pascal Struijk’s late penalty. The game was crawling towards a tight 0-0 before bursting into life late on, with Farke’s side carving out enough chances to re-take the lead during 10 minutes of added-time.

In such games, fans have often questioned Farke’s ability to change things with his substitutions, while an insistence on waiting until the 70-minute mark can frustrate those inside Elland Road. There was nearly a break from tradition when Willy Gnonto stripped off on 50 minutes and while that attacking replacement for Joe Rothwell was delayed, second-half introductions were crucial to Leeds’ late penalty.

‘Farke’s changes changed things’

“Plan B was to go to three at the back - Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk - with Daniel James and Max Wober as wing-backs,” Smyth wrote in his YEP post-match verdict. “Gnonto was to play as an attacking midfielder alongside Brenden Aaronson, ahead of Ao Tanaka. Bamford and Joseph partnered up top.

“And while the entertainment value did not rise all that significantly, the game did open up a little. Farke's changes changed things. Blackburn were tempted into more frequent forays upfield and things stretched enough that James and Wober had some space in which to attack the flanks.

“When the penalty came, it was from a Wober cross, a Bamford flick and Joseph's dart into the area. A wing-back feeding a striker who linked up with his strike partner. Plan B, working, with a little help from a wild lunge in the area. Had that lunge not come, perhaps Joseph would have stuck the ball away to open the scoring. Regardless, down he went and in went the spot-kick from the boot of Struijk.”

Leeds form continues despite draw

Farke and Leeds will be disappointed to have dropped two points on Wednesday, particularly after dominating for large parts of the game and then going ahead late on. But they remain top of the Championship and actually opened up the gap on third-place Sheffield United, who lost at Sunderland later in the evening.

Away form has been an issue for Leeds earlier this season but back-to-back wins at Stoke City and Derby County allowed for an Elland Road blip. And Smyth believes the bigger picture is key when reflecting on rare dropped points at home.

“Winning your home games and drawing away is a perfectly acceptable way to go about promotion, in most reasonable minds,” the YEP’s chief football writer added. “So winning two on the spin away from Elland Road should therefore make it a little more palatable that Leeds picked up just a point at home to Blackburn.

“This is sixth-placed Blackburn, who are a genuine promotion hopeful with play-off aspirations. If you can’t win them all, then don’t lose 1-0 - not again. There should be no shame in a 1-1 draw against them and certainly not in the wider context of Leeds' recent results. Annoying? Yes. Enraging? No.”