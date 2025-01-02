Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins had a major part to play in Leyton Orient's most recent victory against Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

The Leeds loanee had a hand in Orient's first and third goals of a 3-2 win as the East Londoners moved up to eighth in the League One standings.

Exactly one month earlier, Leyton Orient were sat 21st in the table, amidst a relegation battle. However, after six wins and one draw from their last seven league games, Richie Wellens' side have lifted themselves to just outside the play-off places.

Perkins first set up Ethan Galbraith for the game's opening goal, dribbling infield from the right flank before passing to the goalscorer who struck from range.

Then, during the second half, Perkins laid on for Charlie Kelman after dispossessing Bristol Rovers' Lino Sousa inside the penalty area and passing across the six-yard box from a narrow angle.

In doing so, Perkins takes his goals and assists tally for the season to nine in 26 appearances across all competitions. The 20-year-old has scored four and assisted five whilst on loan this term, despite seeing his minutes limited earlier in the campaign.

The ex-West Ham United youngster is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season but has rediscovered form in the Football League of late which could certainly alert clubs to a potential summer signing if Leeds choose to let him leave for free.

Perkins was deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke upon his arrival last summer and sent on loan to Oxford United. However, the then-teenager struggled for gametime in League One and subsequently returned to West Yorkshire for the second half of the campaign where he featured with the Under-21s at Thorp Arch.

This year, a premature recall is unlikely given the form and semi-regular involvement he has found with Leyton Orient.

The O's have lost just once in their last 10 league meetings, winning seven including each of the last four. Perkins scored the final goal of the game off the bench in a 4-0 victory over Barnsley last month in addition to the game's opening goal against Blackpool in a 3-0 win which kickstarted Orient's current run.