'Can leave' - Fabrizio Romano gives update relating to Leeds United

Six months after joining his new club, a Leeds United target looks to be on his way out.

Leeds United transfer target Ben Godfrey 'can leave' Atalanta in January with discussions to follow. That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the one-time England international set to be moved on after just six months. He was signed by the Serie A outfit for £10m following an agreement with Everton.

Romano says that Godfrey is no longer 'key' for their project. Transfer talks are expected to take place, and he does not feature in their plans, with the defender left out for their Super Cup clash with Inter Milan tonight (January 2).

Premier League interest

Just before Christmas, it was reported by Football Insider that Spurs had made an approach to Atalanta. It's understood they made a loan offer to address their lack of defensive options. Ange Postecoglou was asked about the rumours just before Christmas, but he was non-committal to confirming the rumours.

“Sorry? We’re starting naming players, are we?” Postecoglou said when asked about Godfrey.

“Let’s wait till after Christmas for that.”

“Thanks, we’ll just see mate, I’m kind of hoping, I’ve been really good this year because I’ve got a fair Christmas list for Santa so we’ll see what I get.”

The Daily Mail reported that Nottingham Forest and Wolves are also keen to recruit the former Norwich City defender, and that Atalanta would be open to loan offers. Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are also said to be admirers of Godfrey, according to The Boot Room. His experience in the Premier League with the Canaries and the Toffees would make him a key attraction for the six top-flight clubs chasing his signature.

Leeds United don’t anticipate doing much business in the January transfer window. Joe Gelhardt is likely to depart Elland Road. | Getty Images

Leeds United stance

YEP writer Graham Smyth broke the news yesterday that inside the club they do not anticipate doing much business this month, believing the squad is in good shape. The only expected piece of business is allowing Joe Gelhardt to depart on loan. Gelhardt has interested from the Championship, as well as clubs in Belgium and Scotland.

Leeds are admirers of Godfrey, according to The Boot Room, but a deal would only be possible if they were to achieve promotion to the Premier League. It rules them out of signing Godfrey this month, but should he only depart Atalanta on loan, he's a player they could return for should Daniel Farke's men get the job done this time around.

Ben Godfrey’s time at Atalanta so far

Perhaps the reason why Atalanta are allowing Godfrey to depart less than a year after signing, is that he has been unable to force his way in to Gian Piero Gasperini's plans. He's made five appearances in all competitions for the Bergamo outfit this season, but none of them have been starts.

The York-born defender made his debut against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup as a substitute, and then came on against Lecce a couple of days later for his league debut, but that's his only appearance in Serie A. His only other outings for Atalanta have been as a substitute in the Coppa Italia, as well as bring brought on against Shakhtar Donetsk, and BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

Atalanta find themselves top of the league, ahead of Napoli on goal difference. Godfrey could stay and potentially earn a league winner's medal, but having found his first team opportunities limited, he might favour playing regular first-team football.