Leeds United fell victim to a classic of the John Eustace genre as Blackburn Rovers nicked a point late on at Elland Road.

2025 can only get better in terms of entertainment and quality because as calendar-openers go this one was appalling. Played in difficult conditions, the game failed to explode to life until 88 minutes were played. Prior to that it was largely a drab, frustrating affair that played right into Rovers' hands. Here's the YEP take.

Good day - John Eustace. Whether or not you like the way he goes about it, the man knows how to get a result against Daniel Farke's Leeds United. The time wasting and dark arts might not be so impressive but the way in which they responded to going behind so late on was. One chance, one goal, one point. That's four unbeaten for Eustace against Leeds, with Birmingham and Blackburn.

Good day - Max Wober. This was an impressive 45-minute cameo from the substitute. For a player seen ostensibly as a defender, Wober has looked dangerous going forward when he's played in the Championship this season. He got himself into good positions, linked up well, provided a dangerous cross that led to the penalty and came close with a fierce effort from an acute angle.

Bad day - Daniel James. This was not the deadly efficiency that James' red-hot form has produced of late. His usual work-rate and effort was there, he got into great positions but too many of his crosses were wayward or blocked. Blackburn found a way to frustrate him and sent him back towards his own goal.

Bad day - Isaac Schmidt. Both full-backs had to go off and still Schmidt did not get on. He's had just 25 minutes of Championship action so far this season and if his luck didn't change with Sam Byram too exhausted to continue and Jayden Bogle limping off, will it ever? Sent to warm up, he was then forced to watch as Ethan Ampadu went on instead, allowing Farke to go to a back three if he so wished.

Off-camera moments

A grinning Ao Tanaka holding up a hand in recognition of Ethan Ampadu's clever flick through his legs during the possession game in the warm-up. Joe Rodon getting his bandaged hand inspected by referee Oliver Langford. Liam Cooper greeting the team down by the tunnel as they came off after the warm-up.

Rodon complaining as Brenden Aaronson abandoned the position he was in, which meant the Welshman's pass went to a Blackburn player. Rodon yelled 'wait' to his team-mate as they prepared to defend a throw-in a few seconds later. Seconds after that Aaronson sat down on the turf and had to be inspected by the medical team, having taken a whack to his eye in the first couple of minutes.

Guest of honour and former club captain Liam Cooper taking his seat in the press box to watch the goalless first half before heading downstairs to go out through the tunnel to be introduced to the crowd at the break. Substitute and current skipper Ethan Ampadu joining in the applause for Cooper as his predecessor saluted the Elland Road fans. Patrick Bamford and the other subs all stopped their half-time warm-up routine to clap Cooper as he passed with his kids. His daughter then delighted the South Stand with some cartwheels.